Security Officers in Bolivia Use Tear Gas, Batons Against Pro-Morales Protesters

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The police and military personnel of Bolivia's city of La Paz used batons and tear gas to disperse supporters of former President Evo Morales, who are protesting against interim president Jeanine Anez in the wake of Morales' resignation, footage released by media showed.

Morales stepped down last week amid unrest in the country. Anez subsequently took over, though the former president called her actions a coup. On Wednesday, militias from the Ponchos Rojos (Red Ponchos) group marched along the streets where government offices are located in La Paz, calling on Anez to resign.

The video published by Ruptly showed that on Wednesday, the security officers suppressing the protesters.

In October, Bolivia held a presidential vote that saw Morales winning his fourth term in office. However, the vote results were not accepted by the opposition, which sparked protests and violent unrest across the country.

The military, which was initially instructed to avoid suppressing demonstrators, authorized using force against armed groups amid an increase of violence on the streets of the Latin American country.