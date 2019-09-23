UrduPoint.com
Senior US Democrat Says Trump's Call With Ukrainian Leader May Justify Impeachment

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Senior US Democrat Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that if President Donald Trump indeed pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to probe his rival, Joe Biden, that would warrant his impeachment.

"I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment... But if the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy," he told CNN's "State of the Union.

Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, at a time when Ukraine was still waiting for US military assistance.

Media reports that emerged this week suggested that Trump asked Zelenskyy several times to cooperate with his personal lawyer, Rudi Giuliani, on the probe involving Biden's son. Trump later denied in a comment to reporters that there was any "quid pro quo" in their conversation.

