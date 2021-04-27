Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Revive Dialogue as Panmunjom Summit Marks Anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday urged Pyongyang to adhere to the arrangements reached at a historic 2018 bilateral summit exactly three years ago and revive the dialogue.

Tuesday marks the third anniversary of the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that resulted in signing of the Panmunjom Declaration, which called for efforts to officially end the Korean War and start a new era of peace and stability on the peninsula.

"Only through dialogue and cooperation will we be able to realize genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula. Summit agreements, including the Panmunjom Declaration, should be carried out through dialogue and cooperation," Lee said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The minister added that Seoul is willing to resume talks with North Korea "anytime, anywhere and on any issues."

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang as well as the inter-Korean dialogue have been stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, while Pyongyang accused the US of not responding to the already taken steps. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.