Serbian Ambassador to Russia Died of Heart Attack - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lozanski died of a heart attack when he was on vacation in Serbia, the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lozanski died of a heart attack. He was on vacation in Serbia and was due to return to Moscow on August 22," the embassy said.