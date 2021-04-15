(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said in an interview wish several media outlets, including Sputnik, that he would discuss the possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working trip to Moscow.

Selakovic is holding a working visit to the Russian capital on Thursday. He is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Selakovic, the negotiations will center around deepening bilateral partnership; continuing political consultations; continuing Russia's support for Serbia in the talks on Kosovo and Metohija; and bilateral treaties.

"As it was announced earlier, we expect Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia, and the implementation of this visit will be a topic for our conversation," Selakovic said.

The diplomat expressed confidence that Putin would pay a visit to Serbia by the end of the year.

Selakovic noted that he would also discuss regional cooperation with Lavrov, since Russia plays an active role in the Balkans.

"It is also extremely important to discuss economic cooperation between our countries," Selakovic added.