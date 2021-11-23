UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Says Will Speak In Russian Language If He Wins Reelection

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes to address Russian citizens in the Russian language if he wins his country's presidential election in April, Vucic said on Tuesday in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov broadcast on the YouTube-channel SolovyovLive

"I understand everything in Russian, but it's hard for me to speak. I hope that in a couple of months, if I study hard, I will be able to speak fluently. We'll have an election on April 3, and if I happen to win, I will be ready to address your viewers in Russian and answer your questions in Russian," Vucic said.

Vucic noted that he tries to watch YouTube-channel SolovyovLive when he has time and that he learns a lot from these videos.

During the interview, several issues were raised, including NATO and EU membership, sanctions against Russia. According to president Vucic, Serbia is very grateful to Russia and Vladimir Putin personally for all the help provided over the years. Vucic noted that he has met with Vladimir Putin 19 times and that every meeting was very productive.

Serbian president stated that despite Serbia is developing in the European pathway, it will always maintain friendly relations with Russia and will never impose sanctions on Russia. Vucic also said that Serbia is the neutral state and it will never join any military bloc such as NATO to maintain independent development of Serbia and not to undermine relations with Russia.

Vucic is set to visit Moscow on November 24 and will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25. Serbian president noted that the main issue of presidents' discussion is energy sector. Vucic added that he is going to raise three gas-related issues: prices on gas, volume and flexibility of Russia to provide gas with discounts. The president also noted that Serbia is very interested in nuclear energy and in building an atomic plant on its territory, that is why Serbia is working with Rosatom and other Russian enterprises very closely.

