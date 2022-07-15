UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured In Military Helicopter Crash In Thailand - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) A military helicopter carrying a commander of the fourth district of the Thai land forces crashed in Thailand's southern province of Songkhla on Friday, leaving seven people injured, including the general, media reported.

The accident took place at around 9:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT), according to the Thai Rat newspaper. The helicopter crashed into trees of a rubber plantation and overturned to a port side. All seven people on board, including the district's commander, Lt. Gen. Kriangkrai Srirak, received injuries of varying degrees of severity, the media outlet reported.

At the time of the arrival of rescuers, all the passengers were conscious, the newspaper added. One of the servicemen was reportedly still inside the helicopter. All victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Thai Rat, Srirak received a hip injury, but there is no threat to his life and health.

The causes of the accident are being investigated, the media outlet reported. According to preliminary information, the helicopter crashed when the pilots were trying to make an emergency landing for unknown reasons.

