UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Detained In France On Suspicions Of Plotting Terror Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Seven People Detained in France on Suspicions of Plotting Terror Attack - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) French law enforcers detained on Monday seven men on suspicions of preparing a terror attack, Europe 1 radio station reported, citing unnamed sources.

The detentions were conducted in France's western port city of Brest, Europe 1 added. The detained persons reportedly intended to go to Iraq or Syria afterwards.

No details about the planned attack have been revealed so far.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Europe Iraq France Brest

Recent Stories

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

18 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

48 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

2 hours ago

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturer ..

38 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.