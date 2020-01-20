Seven People Detained in France on Suspicions of Plotting Terror Attack - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) French law enforcers detained on Monday seven men on suspicions of preparing a terror attack, Europe 1 radio station reported, citing unnamed sources.

The detentions were conducted in France's western port city of Brest, Europe 1 added. The detained persons reportedly intended to go to Iraq or Syria afterwards.

No details about the planned attack have been revealed so far.