Several People Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Northern Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Several people sustained injuries during clashes between police officers and demonstrators protesting against the construction of a new parking lot and the Turin-Lyon railway in Italy's northern region of Piedmont, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Italian RaiNews24 broadcaster, at least a hundred protesters reached the San Didero commune in Turin on Monday night to prevent the arrival of construction workers and vehicles.

As the law enforcement officers tried to push them back, protesters started throwing stones and firecrackers. The police were then forced to use tear gas.

The protest-turned-riot in San Didero continued for several hours. The media outlet reported that injuries were received on both sides of the clashes. The Turin police have launched an investigation into the incident.