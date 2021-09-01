UrduPoint.com

Several Russian Media Outlets Ask Moscow To Annul Foreign Agents List, Amend Relevant Law

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:38 PM

Russian Dozhd broadcaster (designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) published on Wednesday an open appeal to the country's authorities, demanding the current list of media labeled as foreign agents be annulled and the law on foreign agents amended

Last week, the broadcaster also published an open appeal to the authorities requesting a repeal of foreign agents laws, and an end of the pressure on journalists. It was echoed by news outlets Novaya Gazeta, Forbes, Meduza (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), and some other media and journalist communities. Commenting on the appeal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the law on foreign media agents must and will exist in Russia, as the country does face foreign interference.

"Editors of Russian independent media outlets appealed to President Vladimir Putin, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, demanding the current list of foreign agents be annulled and the laws on foreign agents be amended," the appeal, supported by the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio broadcaster and other media outlets, read.

The media outlets also prepared 12 amendments to the foreign agents legislation which aim at ensuring that laws on mass media are complied with and the process of inclusion on the list of foreign agents is transparent.

They, propose, among other things, that the decision to include media outlets on the list of foreign media at the behest of the Ministry of Justice be made solely by a court, while the media should be notified of such a decision prior to its inclusion.

Under the proposed amendments, the media also asked the authorities to oblige the ministry to indicate on its website on what basis certain media outlets are added to the list of foreign agents and in whose interests these media are said to act.

Commenting on the latest appeal, Andrey Klimov, a lawmaker and one of the authors behind the law on foreign agents, said that these media outlets were trying to spark an uproar ahead of the Russian parliamentary elections slated for September. He added that current legislation is sufficient.

The independent Dozhd broadcaster, also known as tv Rain, was labeled as a foreign agent in mid-August. Commenting on the move, Tikhon Dzyadko, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said that he would challenge the decision.

