UrduPoint.com

Shakespearean Actor Antony Sher Dies Aged 72

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies aged 72

The award-winning theatre and film actor Antony Sher has died aged 72 after suffering from cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced on Friday

London, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The award-winning theatre and film actor Antony Sher has died aged 72 after suffering from cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced on Friday.

South Africa-born Sher was widely considered to be one of Britain's finest contemporary actors, playing almost all the great Shakespearean roles from King Lear to Shylock.

In 1985, he won an Olivier Award for his energetic portrayal of Richard III as a villainous hunchback, propelling himself around the stage on crutches.

He was in several successful movies, including "Shakespeare In love" and was once described by Prince Charles as his favourite actor.

While at the RSC, Sher met his husband, Gregory Doran, who would become the company's artistic director.

They were one of the first gay couples to enter a civil partnership in Britain in 2005.

Doran stepped back from his role in September to care for his husband after his condition was diagnosed as terminal.

RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and Erica Whyman, acting artistic director, said they were "deeply saddened" at Sher's death.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony's family and their friends at this devastating time," they said.

"Antony had a long association with the RSC and a hugely celebrated career on stage and screen."RSC chair Shriti Vadera said the actor was "beloved" in the organisation "and touched and enriched the lives of so many people".

Related Topics

Film And Movies Company Died Gay September Cancer Family All From Love

Recent Stories

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertiliz ..

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

2 minutes ago
 SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endo ..

SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarships

2 minutes ago
 US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US E ..

US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US Embassy Staff in Moscow - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Powe ..

Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Power Plant; Needs to Choose Contr ..

3 minutes ago
 3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.