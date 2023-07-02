Open Menu

Shooter Detained In Croatian City Of Sisak After Killing 1, Injuring 6 Others - Police

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Croatian police have detained a suspect in the attack, which resulted in one dead, six others injured and several burned houses and cars, in the city of Sisak, a police department in the central county of Sisak-Moslavina said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, a 60-year-old man opened fire on neighbors with an automatic weapon. The police cordoned off the incident site and deployed drones with night vision cameras. The detention took place at around 23:00 GMT Saturday.

"The man, who is allegedly connected with the shooting on the territory of Sisak, has been detained and taken to the police station for a criminal investigation.

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead and four people were seriously injured," the police said in a statement.

The police also said that one more person and a child received medical assistance after sustaining minor injuries. The incident also inflicted material damage by affecting two private houses and a car, which were completely burned down, and partially destroying a house and a car, the police added.

