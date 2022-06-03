Shooting at Cemetery in US State of Wisconsin Leaves Multiple Victims - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) There are multiple victims following a shooting that occurred during a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin, local police said in a statement.

"There were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery," the Racine Police Department said via twitter on Thursday. "There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.

"

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper reported that the shooting happened at the burial service for Da'Shontay King Sr., a Black man who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop on May 20.

Witnesses told the newspaper that they heard up to 30 gunshots. The report said a local hospital in Racine, Ascension All Saints Hospital, went on lockdown, a day after a man killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with an assault rifle.