UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, Dozens Injured In Iran Tower-block Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Six dead, dozens injured in Iran tower-block collapse

At least six people died and dozens were injured or missing under rubble after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed in southwestern Iran, officials said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least six people died and dozens were injured or missing under rubble after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed in southwestern Iran, officials said.

Choking white dust swirled from where the tower-block had stood, covering surrounding vehicles, as shocked onlookers stared at the wreckage in horror, some screaming.

"Parts of the 10-storey Metropol building, located in Abadan in Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television said. "Six people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the disaster." Rescuers clambered over huge slabs of shattered concrete and tangles of twisted metal bars.

The Iranian Red Crescent, in an initial report, said that as many as 80 people could be trapped under the rubble, but hours after the collapse, rescuers lowered the missing to "tens" of people.

Sniffer dogs were being used to search for them.

"Today is a day of mourning for poor Abadan," residents shouted in a video posted on social media.

- Cars squashed flat - Rescuers were seen on television rushing out some of the wounded who had been pulled from the wreckage on stretchers.

Several cars were crushed by blocks of falling debris -- some apparently with their occupants still inside, according to images.

A crane began work to try to clear some of the debris, including picking up a car squashed flat by the falling tonnes of concrete.

Authorities have not provided further details about the victims.

"About 40 percent of the building has been destroyed, and (the rest) is in danger of completely collapsing," city governor Ehsan Abbaspour said on television, ordering the evacuation of neighbouring buildings.

The rest of the building still standing, with floors sagging, towered over the pile of debris.

- Shattered concrete - State television broadcast live images of the tragedy, showing several teams of firefighters clearing twisted metal.

The building is located on Abadan's busiest street where "commercial, medical and office" buildings predominate, according to state television.

President Ebrahim Raisi, on a visit Oman, ordered the fire brigade to "immediately deploy rescue forces and equipment necessary for the removal of debris" in Abadan, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, and the owner of the tower-block and the building contractor have been arrested, city prosecutor Hamid Maranipour said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Iran Poor Social Media Oman Visit Vehicles Car Died Abadan Turkish Lira TV From

Recent Stories

People are sleeping less because of high temperatu ..

People are sleeping less because of high temperatures globally, shows research

1 minute ago
 Dutch Reporters' Association Plans to Challenge Bl ..

Dutch Reporters' Association Plans to Challenge Blockage of Sputnik in EU

1 minute ago
 Govt believes in freedom of expression: Azam Nazee ..

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Azam Nazeer Tarar

1 minute ago
 BISP aims to facilitate women with disabilities, S ..

BISP aims to facilitate women with disabilities, Shazia Marri

1 minute ago
 Forcibly displaced people worldwide tops 100 milli ..

Forcibly displaced people worldwide tops 100 million for first time: UNHCR

9 minutes ago
 Defending champion Krejcikova 'hits wall' in Frenc ..

Defending champion Krejcikova 'hits wall' in French Open exit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.