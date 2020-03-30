Six Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Taliban have attacked an Afghan National Army checkpoint in the southern province of Zabul, killing six soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The attack took place in Arghandab district of the province in the late hours of Sunday. Several militants were killed in subsequent clashes with the armed forces, according to the ministry.

A source, meanwhile, told Sputnik that nine soldiers were killed in the Arghandab district last night as a result of an infiltration in the armed forces. The attacker took away several weapons and fled the area, the source added.

Zabul Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal denied that the troops had been killed as a result of an infiltration. He insisted that six soldiers had passed away after clashes with the Taliban as the latter plotted a massive attack in the district.

Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.