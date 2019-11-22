UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Decides To Suspects Termination Of GSOMIA With Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:13 PM

S.Korea decides to suspects termination of GSOMIA with Japan

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday that it has decided to suspend the scheduled termination of the military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday that it has decided to suspend the scheduled termination of the military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

Kim You-geun, deputy director of the National Security Office (NSO) of the Blue House, made the remark during a televised press conference.

The announcement came ahead of the scheduled expiration of the GSOMIA at midnight Saturday.

More Stories From World

