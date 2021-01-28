(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating added 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 43.2 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

The approval score kept rising for three straight weeks after bottom at 35.5 percent in the first week of this month, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs declined 0.8 percentage points over the week to 52.4 percent this week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party rose 0.5 percentage points to 33.

3 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 30.5 percent of support this week, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 8.8 percent of support score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 7.3 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 4.1 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,510 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.