UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somalian State Votes Against President's Extended Mandate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

Somalian State Votes Against President's Extended Mandate

The legislature in the autonomous Somalian state of Puntland voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to deny the national president two more years in office after he extended his mandate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The legislature in the autonomous Somalian state of Puntland voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to deny the national president two more years in office after he extended his mandate.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed drew condemnation at home and abroad after he signed an extension of his mandate into law this week. His four-year term expired in February but a new vote never took place.

The Puntland parliament tweeted that of 52 lawmakers present 49 voted to reject the president's new mandate as illegal, with one member voting against the motion and two abstaining.

The state of Puntland, which declared its autonomy within Somalia in 1998, has objected to some of the conditions for holding the election, leaving the talks deadlocked for months.

The Horn of Africa nation has been torn by a civil war that broke out after militants deposed its long-time dictator Siad Barre. The Mogadishu-based government has been struggling to hold off the armed groups, who control much of central and southern Somalia.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia Militants Condemnation Parliament Vote February Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belarus Detained US-Backed Group P ..

3 minutes ago

Flick reveals plans to quit as Bayern Munich go se ..

3 minutes ago

Bush, in op-ed and book, steps into US migration d ..

3 minutes ago

40,867 people used Sehat Card Plus in March

6 minutes ago

Punjab all set to scale up contact tracing of coro ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Plane Lands After Pilots Alerted to Open C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.