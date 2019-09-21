UrduPoint.com
Some 91 Heads Of State To Attend UNGA In New York Next Week - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) At least 91 heads of state will travel to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level week of debates, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, the count is 91 heads of state, six vice presidents, 45 heads of government, five deputy prime ministers, 44 foreign ministers, two chairs of delegations and three observers," Dujarric told reporters.

The number of official meetings requested now stands at 630, Dujarric said.

According to the spokesman, a total of 196 representatives from across the globe will deliver statements during the UNGA General Debate.

The 74th session of the UNGA General Debate will kick off on September 24. During the high-level week, world leaders will have an opportunity to discuss global and other issues.

