South Korea To Resume Administration Of AstraZeneca Vaccines - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

South Korea to Resume Administration of AstraZeneca Vaccines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021)   South Korea decided on Sunday to resume the administration of AstraZeneca vaccines to suitable recipients after having paused distribution amid blood clot concerns, media reported.

"As the COVID-19 vaccines play a crucial role in reducing the number of serious cases and deaths, the rollout (of AstraZeneca's vaccine) should be resumed promptly," a special committee on vaccinations said, as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

From Monday, AstraZeneca's distribution will resume for everyone but residents aged 30 and under, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported.

The decision to continue the distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines comes after the country suspended the use of the vaccines on Wednesday amid blood clot concerns that were allegedly linked to the vaccine.

Three cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca recipients were reported in the country with two people being in their 20's and one woman in her 60's. Authorities added that those under the age of 30 are excluded from the list of eligible candidates due to this.

The KDCA also said that the country will monitor the side effects of AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Since the start of the vaccination program in February, over 1.15 million people have been vaccinated in South Korea and over 900,000 people were given the AstraZeneca vaccine. The South Korean government plans to vaccinate 12 million people by the end of June.

