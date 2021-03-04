SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 60 Starlink Satellites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) SpaceX on Thursday launched one of its Falcon 9 carrier rockets with 60 Starlink communication satellites on board, according to a broadcast posted on the company's website.

The launch took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:24 a.m. local time (8:24 GMT), after having been rescheduled several times in the past.

The rocket's first stage already successfully detached itself and landed on SpaceX's autonomous spaceport drone ship

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, expanding SpaceX's broadband relay satellites constellation to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.