UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Unemployment Jumps To 16.26% On Virus Fallout

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Spain unemployment jumps to 16.26% on virus fallout

Spain's unemployment rate jumped to 16.26 percent in the third quarter as the country's tourism-dependent economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain's unemployment rate jumped to 16.26 percent in the third quarter as the country's tourism-dependent economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Tuesday.

The reading for the July-September period compares with a jobless rate of 15.3 percent for April to June in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, national statistics office INE said in a statement.

There were an additional 355,000 people out of work in Spain in the third quarter, still an improvement over the second quarter when over a million jobs were lost, mainly in the tourism sector.

The number of total unemployed stood at 3.7 million at the end of September.

This figure does not include the roughly 650,000 people benefitting from a government coronavirus furlough scheme as of the end of September, according to government figures.

The government last month reached an agreement with union bosses and employers to extend its coronavirus furlough scheme until the end of January but the tourism sector is demanding that it run until the end of 2021.

Tourism bosses have also asked that the government drop the requirement for participating companies to freeze layoffs for six months after it ends.

Tourism is hugely important to the Spanish economy, accounting for some 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 13 percent of employment.

The government predicts the unemployment rate will hit 17.1 percent by the end of 2020.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees Spain's GDP slumping by 12.8 percent this year, in what would make it the hardest-hit country among the world's advanced economies.

Spain is currently battling a second wave of coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 35,000 lives and infected over one million people.

Related Topics

IMF World Reading Spain January April June September 2020 From Government Agreement Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

7 minutes ago

UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance economic cooperation ..

18 minutes ago

Thousands flee homes near LA as wildfires rage

1 minute ago

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in ..

34 minutes ago

Thai Election Commission to File Criminal Charges ..

1 minute ago

China to contain childhood obesity

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.