Sri Lanka in Talks With Russia on Construction of Low-Power NPP - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Sri Lanka is holding talks with Russia on the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant (NPP), representatives of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom are expected to visit the country, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Janita Liyanage told Sputnik.

"Rosatom still wants to build this nuclear power plant in Sri Lanka today. The discussion of the project is under way, I hope it will come to a successful conclusion, representatives of Rosatom should visit Sri Lanka," Liyanage said.