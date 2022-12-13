UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Aware Of Reports US Citizen Killed In Ukraine, Cannot Confirm Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:30 AM

State Dept. Says Aware of Reports US Citizen Killed in Ukraine, Cannot Confirm Information

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing that he is aware of reports that another US citizen was killed fighting in Ukraine but cannot confirm the information.

"I've seen those reports. What I will say is those reports are unconfirmed.

Without going into specifics, we have noted before misinformation and disinformation circulating in the context of this conflict," Price said.

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Valeria Zaruzhko, said that Rebecca Matsirovsky of Knoxville, Tennessee, died in Bakhmut working as a paramedic for the Ukrainian forces.

Fighting around Bakhmut has intensified as Russian forces make incremental gains in the area, a senior US military official said earlier on Monday.

