Steel Workers Building Barricades, Burning Tires In Spain On 2nd Day Of Strike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Steel industry workers in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz continued to build barricades and burn tires on Wednesday, the second day of their strike in demand of higher salaries and extra pay for adverse work conditions, according to media reports.

The strike is being held in front of the Dragados, Alestis, and Navantia steelworks, in order to block access thereto, the Spanish Vos de Cadiz newspaper said. Police units have been deployed to the site.

The protesters plan to stage a rally on Thursday in front of the town hall of San Fernando, the provincial capital.

The strike has already resulted in clashes between protesters and the police. One person was arrested, and four policemen sustained injuries.

