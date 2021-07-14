UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg To Meet With Bosnia And Herzegovina Defense, Foreign Ministers On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Stoltenberg to Meet With Bosnia and Herzegovina Defense, Foreign Ministers on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic and Defense Minister Sifet Podzic are scheduled to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bisera Turkovic, and the Minister of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sifet Podzic, at NATO Headquarters," the alliance said in a statement, without specifying the agenda of the meeting.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a member of NATO, but it has actively supported the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan and worked with the blocs' allies.

In May, Podzic said that the country was on the last stage toward its membership in the alliance.

In 2010, Bosnia and Herzegovina was invited to join the Membership Action Plan, aimed at assisting aspiring countries in their preparations for possible future membership.

The country adopted a program of reforms in 2019 which the Serbian opposition viewed as an action plan on the country's accession to NATO. As a result, the parliament of Republika Srpska signed a resolution against joining NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Resolution Parliament Brussels Alliance Bosnia And Herzegovina May July 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

23 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.