Stoltenberg to Meet With Bosnia and Herzegovina Defense, Foreign Ministers on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic and Defense Minister Sifet Podzic are scheduled to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bisera Turkovic, and the Minister of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sifet Podzic, at NATO Headquarters," the alliance said in a statement, without specifying the agenda of the meeting.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a member of NATO, but it has actively supported the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan and worked with the blocs' allies.

In May, Podzic said that the country was on the last stage toward its membership in the alliance.

In 2010, Bosnia and Herzegovina was invited to join the Membership Action Plan, aimed at assisting aspiring countries in their preparations for possible future membership.

The country adopted a program of reforms in 2019 which the Serbian opposition viewed as an action plan on the country's accession to NATO. As a result, the parliament of Republika Srpska signed a resolution against joining NATO.