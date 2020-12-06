UrduPoint.com
Storage Tank Fire At Petroleum Facility In US State Of Texas Leaves 7 Injured - Operator

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Storage Tank Fire at Petroleum Facility in US State of Texas Leaves 7 Injured - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) A storage tank fire at a petroleum facility owned by Magellan Midstream Partners in Corpus Christi, Texas, has left seven workers injured, the operator said in a statement that was carried by US media outlets.

"Earlier today, seven contract workers were injured at Magellan's Corpus Christi petroleum facility.

They were cleaning an above ground storage tank in preparation for inspection when a fire developed. We are praying for those that were injured and their families," Magellan said in the statement, as quoted by the KRIS-TV broadcaster.

According to the company, the blaze broke out at 10:00 (16:00 GMT) on Saturday, although the cause of the fire, which has now been fully extinguished, is still yet to be determined.

No further details have been provided concerning the status of the hospitalized workers.

More Stories From World

