Struggling Turkish Grocery App Getir Exits US, Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Struggling Turkish grocery delivery app Getir said on Monday it was withdrawing from the United States and its remaining locations in Europe to focus instead on its domestic market
Getir said in a statement that it was leaving the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States -- countries where it generated seven percent of sales.
"sad day for @Getir today," the company's founder Nazim Salur wrote on social media. "Many many thanks to all our employees who contributed," he said.
Getir had previously withdrawn from Spain, Portugal, Italy and France.
Founded in Istanbul in 2015, Getir won substantial financial backing from investors such as the California-based investment funds Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake as well as the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.
