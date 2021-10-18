Student Opened Fire at School Near Russian City of Perm - Authorities

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A sixth grade student opened fire at a school in the suburbs of the Russian city of Perm, but luckily nobody was hurt, local police told Sputnik.

Earlier, local emergency information services told Sputnik that there was a shooting at a school in the Oktyabrsky District on Monday morning.

"As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

The teenager was detained. He turned out to be a 6th grade student of this school," police told Sputnik.

According to law enforcement, the student fired two shots, hitting the wall and the ceiling. The motive behind the shooting is under investigation, as well as the source of the firearm.

In September, six people were killed and dozens were injured when a student opened fire at Perm State University.