Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Thursday to disperse protesters in street clashes in the eastern Khartoum district of Burri, AFP reporters said.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir -- on Monday dissolved the fragile government, sparking days of protests.