Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Anti-coup Protesters

Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:07 PM

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Thursday to disperse protesters in street clashes in the eastern Khartoum district of Burri, AFP reporters said

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir -- on Monday dissolved the fragile government, sparking days of protests.

