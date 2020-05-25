UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court's Probe Into Bolsonaro Puts Brazil At Risk Of Civil War - Retired Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

Supreme Court's Probe Into Bolsonaro Puts Brazil at Risk of Civil War - Retired Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Judges of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court who are currently investigating President Jair Bolsonaro over alleged interference in the law enforcement are putting the country at risk of a civil war, dozens of Brazil's retired military officers have said in an open letter.

The letter signed by the 1971 graduates of the elite Military academy of Agulhas Negras, where Bolsonaro himself studied, was published by the UOL news outlet on Sunday.

The officers, including several generals, expressed their bewilderment over "unfair, senseless and illegal actions" of the court toward the president.

"They bring instability and a threat of an institutional crisis with unpredictable consequences, which in the worst case - who knows - could turn into a civil war," the letter said.

Last week, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered the release of an expletive-laden video depicting Bolsonaro complaining at an April 22 cabinet meeting that he was unable to change security officials and vowing to protect his family and friends.

The footage is a part of the court's investigation which was opened into ex-Justice Minister Sergio Moro's allegations that the president had sought to replace the federal police to shield his family from scrutiny.  Moro resigned in April after putting forward these accusations against Bolsonaro.

The crisis has split Brazil, with the opposition calling for the president's impeachment and Bolsonaro supporters staging rallies. It also comes as the country overtakes Russia in terms of COVID-19 cases and is currently second only to the United States.

