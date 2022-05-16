UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Apply For NATO Membership: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday, reversing two centuries of military non-alignment.

"The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance," Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

"We are leaving one era and beginning another," she said, adding that Sweden's NATO ambassador would "shortly" inform NATO.

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on NATO membership and submit their applications jointly.

"We expect it shouldn't take more than a year" for the alliance's 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden's membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

A broad majority in Sweden's parliament is in favour of membership.

