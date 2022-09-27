Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Incident

The Swedish police launched a preliminary investigation into a possible sabotage in connection with a gas leak at the Nord Stream pipeline, a police spokesperson said

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Swedish police launched a preliminary investigation into a possible sabotage in connection with a gas leak at the Nord Stream pipeline, a police spokesperson said.

"We have established a report and the crime classification is gross sabotage," the spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying.