Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Incident

Published September 27, 2022

Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Incident

The Swedish police launched a preliminary investigation into a possible sabotage in connection with a gas leak at the Nord Stream pipeline, a police spokesperson said

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Swedish police launched a preliminary investigation into a possible sabotage in connection with a gas leak at the Nord Stream pipeline, a police spokesperson said.

"We have established a report and the crime classification is gross sabotage," the spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying.

