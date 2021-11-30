UrduPoint.com

Swiss Hoteliers Shiver As Omicron Hits Winter Bookings

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Swiss hoteliers shiver as Omicron hits winter bookings

Swiss hoteliers voiced fears for the crucial winter season on Tuesday following a wave of booking cancellations linked to the Omicron variant

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Swiss hoteliers voiced fears for the crucial winter season on Tuesday following a wave of booking cancellations linked to the Omicron variant.

The HotellerieSuisse industry body said the quarantine restrictions imposed on tourists from countries where the new Covid-19 variant of concern has been detected -- particularly visitors from Britain -- had led to reservations being scrapped.

"In recent days, the accommodation sector has witnessed a collapse in bookings due to the deteriorating virus situation," the federation said, stressing the importance of the winter season for the Alpine nation and its hotel sector.

Swiss hotels make a big chunk of their annual turnover from foreigners visiting for the ski season.

Related Topics

Hotel Alpine From Industry

Recent Stories

KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child a ..

KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child abusers, harassers

45 seconds ago
 NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

48 seconds ago
 Putin Says He Was Planning to Attend Beijing Olymp ..

Putin Says He Was Planning to Attend Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

49 seconds ago
 Gold price falls by Rs 1200 per tola 30 Nov 2021

Gold price falls by Rs 1200 per tola 30 Nov 2021

51 seconds ago
 Governor address Parents Day at CCK, praises educa ..

Governor address Parents Day at CCK, praises education standard of college

4 minutes ago
 Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: ..

Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Fo ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.