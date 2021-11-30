Swiss hoteliers shiver as Omicron hits winter bookings

Swiss hoteliers voiced fears for the crucial winter season on Tuesday following a wave of booking cancellations linked to the Omicron variant

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Swiss hoteliers voiced fears for the crucial winter season on Tuesday following a wave of booking cancellations linked to the Omicron variant.

The HotellerieSuisse industry body said the quarantine restrictions imposed on tourists from countries where the new Covid-19 variant of concern has been detected -- particularly visitors from Britain -- had led to reservations being scrapped.

"In recent days, the accommodation sector has witnessed a collapse in bookings due to the deteriorating virus situation," the federation said, stressing the importance of the winter season for the Alpine nation and its hotel sector.

Swiss hotels make a big chunk of their annual turnover from foreigners visiting for the ski season.