ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Switzerland will hold PILUM 22 drills involving 5,000 soldiers next week, the first military drills of such scale in 33 years, the Swiss government said on Friday.

According to the Swiss authorities, the exercises will be held from November 22-29 in the cantons of Bern, Solothurn, Aargau, Lucerne, and Zurich.

"PILUM 22 took two years to plan.

The last comparable exercises were held in 1989. During the PILUM 22 exercise, the armed forces will check the interaction of various elements of the mechanized brigade. The drills will include an assessment of the ability to protect the country and its inhabitants amid armed conflict, including on land," the government said in a statement.

Apart from 5,000 soldiers, the exercises will involve one logistics and four mechanized battalions.