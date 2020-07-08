UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria, Iran Sign Comprehensive Deal To Boost Military Cooperation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

Syria, Iran Sign Comprehensive Deal to Boost Military Cooperation - Reports

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Iranian Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri signed on Wednesday a comprehensive agreement on a military partnership between the two countries, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Iranian Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri signed on Wednesday a comprehensive agreement on a military partnership between the two countries, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported.

The deal stipulates strengthening military and security partnerships in armed forces operations and continued collaboration between the two sides, the media reported, adding that the joint cooperation yields real results in the fight against terrorism.

The talks focused on the situation in Syria and "the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign troops that entered illegally," according to the channel.

"The signed agreement enhances our will and resolve to cooperate in the face of American pressure. Iran will strengthen the Syrian air defense systems in the framework of enhancing military ties between the two states," Bagheri said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

In regard to the Turkish presence in Syria, the Iranian official noted that Ankara should realize "the solution of any of its security issues lies in negotiations with the Syrian side, not in the presence on Syria's soil.

"

Earlier in the month, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik that a new list of restrictions under the so-called Caesar Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in late 2019 against Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government, would not have any impact on Tehran's cooperation with neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

In response to the US restrictions, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

On July 4, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik that it was calling on Damascus to confront Turkish military gangs that occupied areas in northern Syria, noting that PYD was ready "for anything that will serve Syria's interest."

Related Topics

Syria Iran Damascus Trump Tehran Ankara Lebanon July 2019 Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

11 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

26 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

41 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

1 hour ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.