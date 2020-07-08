Syria, Iran Sign Comprehensive Deal to Boost Military Cooperation - Reports

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Iranian Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri signed on Wednesday a comprehensive agreement on a military partnership between the two countries, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Iranian Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri signed on Wednesday a comprehensive agreement on a military partnership between the two countries, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported.

The deal stipulates strengthening military and security partnerships in armed forces operations and continued collaboration between the two sides, the media reported, adding that the joint cooperation yields real results in the fight against terrorism.

The talks focused on the situation in Syria and "the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign troops that entered illegally," according to the channel.

"The signed agreement enhances our will and resolve to cooperate in the face of American pressure. Iran will strengthen the Syrian air defense systems in the framework of enhancing military ties between the two states," Bagheri said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

In regard to the Turkish presence in Syria, the Iranian official noted that Ankara should realize "the solution of any of its security issues lies in negotiations with the Syrian side, not in the presence on Syria's soil.

"

Earlier in the month, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik that a new list of restrictions under the so-called Caesar Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in late 2019 against Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government, would not have any impact on Tehran's cooperation with neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

In response to the US restrictions, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

On July 4, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik that it was calling on Damascus to confront Turkish military gangs that occupied areas in northern Syria, noting that PYD was ready "for anything that will serve Syria's interest."