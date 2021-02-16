Syrian Opposition Wants New Constitution to Be Adopted, Slams Government for Delays

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Syrian opposition wants a new constitution to be adopted to open door to a political transition, but the government appears to be holding up the process, Ahmad Tumah, who leads the delegation of Syrian opposition to the Astana-format talks in Sochi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Attempts to save Syria's constitutional committee are high on the agenda at the meeting, the politician noted. According to Tumah, while the opposition keeps pushing for a political solution, the government keeps trying to hamper it.

"We believe there is no more possibility for additional delays and evasions from the subject, and that things should be more pressing for them in the coming sessions.

For that reason we confirm our adherence to our desired principles; we want the adoption of a new constitution in Syria that will serve as a preamble to change and a political transition in Syria that will grant the Syrian people their freedoms and dignity. The regime [government] doesn't want to surrender the absolute authority of the office of the president, and doesn't want any steps to be taken towards democracy, whereas for us, freedom and democracy are the foundation," Tumah said.