UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Wants New Constitution To Be Adopted, Slams Government For Delays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Syrian Opposition Wants New Constitution to Be Adopted, Slams Government for Delays

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Syrian opposition wants a new constitution to be adopted to open door to a political transition, but the government appears to be holding up the process, Ahmad Tumah, who leads the delegation of Syrian opposition to the Astana-format talks in Sochi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Attempts to save Syria's constitutional committee are high on the agenda at the meeting, the politician noted. According to Tumah, while the opposition keeps pushing for a political solution, the government keeps trying to hamper it.

"We believe there is no more possibility for additional delays and evasions from the subject, and that things should be more pressing for them in the coming sessions.

For that reason we confirm our adherence to our desired principles; we want the adoption of a new constitution in Syria that will serve as a preamble to change and a political transition in Syria that will grant the Syrian people their freedoms and dignity. The regime [government] doesn't want to surrender the absolute authority of the office of the president, and doesn't want any steps to be taken towards democracy, whereas for us, freedom and democracy are the foundation," Tumah said.

Related Topics

Syria Democracy Sochi From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

55 seconds ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

38 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

39 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

54 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.