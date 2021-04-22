UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Recent Missile Strike On Israel Not 'Intentional Attack' - US CENTCOM Commander

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:03 PM

Syria's Recent Missile Strike on Israel Not 'Intentional Attack' - US CENTCOM Commander

The recent missiles strike conducted by the Syrian military against Israel were not intentional and reflected nothing more than incompetence of the part of the Syrian air defense, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The recent missiles strike conducted by the Syrian military against Israel were not intentional and reflected nothing more than incompetence of the part of the Syrian air defense, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen.

Kenneth McKenzie said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"They [Syrians] fired their missiles, the missiles went ballistic, literally, and followed a parabolic trajectory to Israel, where they were intercepted. I do not believe it was an intentional attack, but just rather a lack of capability on the part of the Syrian Air defenders," McKenzie told the US Armed Services Committee.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Syria Israel

Recent Stories

Three Employees of Russian Embassy Need to Leave S ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of free, fair justice top priority: SSP ..

2 minutes ago

RCCI observes 'World Earth Day'

2 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from India

36 minutes ago

US Probes Alleged Moscow-Staged 'Directed-Energy' ..

2 minutes ago

Banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen are ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.