The recent missiles strike conducted by the Syrian military against Israel were not intentional and reflected nothing more than incompetence of the part of the Syrian air defense, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

"They [Syrians] fired their missiles, the missiles went ballistic, literally, and followed a parabolic trajectory to Israel, where they were intercepted. I do not believe it was an intentional attack, but just rather a lack of capability on the part of the Syrian Air defenders," McKenzie told the US Armed Services Committee.