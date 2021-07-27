UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan Not Considering Receiving Afghans Who Worked With US Troops - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Tajikistan is not considering the possibility to receive Afghans who worked with the US military, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said on Tuesday.

"The issue of receiving Afghans, who worked with US troops, on the Tajik territory has not been considered," Muhriddin said in his response to Sputnik.

