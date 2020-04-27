UrduPoint.com
Taliban Kill 7 Members Of Afghan Public Uprising Forces In Takhar Province - Source

Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

At least seven members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, which operate under the Ministry of Interior Affairs, have been killed in the northern province of Takhar during a Taliban attack, an unnamed source told a Sputnik correspondent on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) At least seven members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, which operate under the Ministry of Interior Affairs, have been killed in the northern province of Takhar during a Taliban attack, an unnamed source told a Sputnik correspondent on Monday.

According to the source, the attack took place in the Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province. At least seven members of the public uprising forces were killed in the attack, including to local commander Malak Tatar.

In total, three other members of the forces suffered injuries in the attack, which took place at 1 a. m. local time (20:30 GMT on Sunday), the source said.

On Sunday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad urged the Taliban to adhere to a humanitarian ceasefire during the month of Ramadan.

Khalilzad was an instrumental figure in the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban on February 29, after a week-long agreement to reduce violence held. The agreement was set to pave the way for the beginning of talks between the Afghan government and the militant group, although these have been delayed due to the country's electoral crisis and disagreements over the exchange of prisoners.�

