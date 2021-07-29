UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Kill 8 Military In Afghanistan's Eastern Checkpoint - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Taliban Kill 8 Military in Afghanistan's Eastern Checkpoint - Reports

Eight military died in an attack organized by the militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) on a checkpoint in the province of Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan, Sputnik's source in the country's security authorities said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Eight military died in an attack organized by the militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) on a checkpoint in the province of Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan, Sputnik's source in the country's security authorities said on Thursday.

"Last night [from Wednesday to Thursday], the Taliban movement carried out an attack on the checkpoint in the area of Kuzbahar in the east of Nangarhar Province, as a result, eight military died, three more were injured," the source said.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. It was the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Died Doha United States February May From Agreement

Recent Stories

China launches Tianhui I-04 satellite

25 seconds ago

PNCA starts work on cultural programmes

27 seconds ago

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from Ch ..

30 seconds ago

European stocks rise at open on 29th Jul, 2021

32 seconds ago

Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of i ..

5 minutes ago

China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.