KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Eight military died in an attack organized by the militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) on a checkpoint in the province of Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan, Sputnik's source in the country's security authorities said on Thursday.

"Last night [from Wednesday to Thursday], the Taliban movement carried out an attack on the checkpoint in the area of Kuzbahar in the east of Nangarhar Province, as a result, eight military died, three more were injured," the source said.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. It was the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war.