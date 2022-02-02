UrduPoint.com

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapon - Zabihullah Mujahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:54 AM

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) have banned its militants from entering amusement parks in Afghanistan carrying weapons, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the radical movement, said on Wednesday

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are prohibited from entering the territory of amusement parks with weapons, in military uniform, as well as (enter) in vehicles. Mujahideen are obligated to comply with all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," Mujahid stated on Twitter.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government.

>