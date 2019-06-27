Tbilisi Protesters to Hold 'March of Freedom' on Saturday - Organizer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Protesters in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, who are demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, will hold the so-called March of Freedom along the central avenue of the city on Saturday, Shota Digmelashvili, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said.

"On Saturday, on the 10th day of the rally, at 07:00 p.m. [15:00 GMT], we are gathering for a rally at the Republic Square and holding a March of Freedom to the Square of Freedom. Everyone come join us," Digmelashvili told the protesters late on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the seventh day of demonstrations in Tbilisi.

The protesters are singing patriotic songs; music bands are performing; organizers are reciting poems.

The majority of the protesters are holding Georgian flags and white balloons, showing that the rally is peaceful.

A red eye patch has become one more symbol of the protest. By wearing the eye patches, protesters express their solidarity with a young woman who lost her eye during the security operation to suppress rallies last week.

The protests in the Georgian capital erupted on June 20. The demonstrations were initially sparked by the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary event in Tbilisi. However, they subsequently grew into an opposition rally.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.