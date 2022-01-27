UrduPoint.com

Tensions Build From Russia, Ukraine Military Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Tensions build from Russia, Ukraine military preparations

As the world holds its breath over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, and diplomatic initiatives to head off conflict continue between the US, NATO, and Russia, the military activities of the parties in Ukraine and its surroundings are escalating tension in the region

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :As the world holds its breath over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, and diplomatic initiatives to head off conflict continue between the US, NATO, and Russia, the military activities of the parties in Ukraine and its surroundings are escalating tension in the region.

Russia's military buildup on the Ukrainian border and in Belarus and the Black Sea and the US' arms support for Ukraine have both been growing.

While the US and Ukraine claim that Russia has deployed approximately 110,000 soldiers to the Ukrainian border, Russian officials have rebuffed these numbers.

Russia said that in fact it launched a military exercise in the southern military zone involving only about 6,000 soldiers. The country also took action after the US put 8,500 soldiers on alert on Monday for possible Eastern European deployment.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said 20 of its warships had entered the Baltic Sea for military exercises, and more than 20 warships entered the Black Sea. Ukraine borders the Black Sea, while other smaller countries bordering Russia have coasts on the Baltic.

The Ukrainian army has reportedly dispatched 120,000 soldiers and military equipment towards the Donbas contact line in Eastern Ukraine, where conflict with Russian-backed separatists has raged since 2014.

On Feb. 10, Russia and Belarus are due to hold a military drill called Allied Determination. According to the Kremlin, so far two S-400 air defense systems, Su-35 warplanes, and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems have been sent to Belarus.

The US recently said that last year it had provided more than $650 million in security aid to Ukraine. The total amount of aid since 2014 has topped $2.7 billion.

Related Topics

NATO World Army Ukraine Russia Alert Belarus Border Billion Million

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent R ..

Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

6 seconds ago
 Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The ..

Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The 'The Fame Game'

3 minutes ago
 UK 'Fully' Supports NATO Response to Russia's Secu ..

UK 'Fully' Supports NATO Response to Russia's Security Proposals - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Amid Omicron Fear, Chal Mere Putt 2 strives to sco ..

Amid Omicron Fear, Chal Mere Putt 2 strives to score big in Pakistani cinemas

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauds GSV's efforts fo ..

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauds GSV's efforts for revival of football in Pakis ..

1 minute ago
 Saudi delegation visits Amangarh olive plantation

Saudi delegation visits Amangarh olive plantation

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>