Thailand Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total Number Of Patients To 50

Thailand has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, which brings the total number to 50, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said on Saturday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Thailand has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, which brings the total number to 50, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said on Saturday.

"Two new patients are Thai citizens in their 40s, both returned from a working trip to Italy in early March," Kanchanapimai said at a press conference.

The two men were put under quarantine upon their arrival from Italy and are currently hospitalized, the official added.

So far, 31 patients in Thailand have recovered from the disease, 18 remain hospitalized and one has died.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has confirmed the 17th case of the coronavirus disease, the first one that has been detected in the capital of Hanoi, according to the national VNExpress news portal, citing local authorities. The previous 16 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,500 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

