Thailand Eyeing Russian Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Thailand will carefully watch Russia's coronavirus vaccine rollout before deciding whether to recommend it for local use, the head of the National Vaccine Institute said Friday.

"We're keeping our eyes on it," Nakorn Premsri was quoted as saying by the Khao Sod newspaper.

The official added that Thai vaccine researchers were concerned that the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, had not cleared all trials before it was approved by the authorities and endorsed by President Vladimir Putin.

More information is needed for the institute to make a recommendation on whether the government should buy the drug, he said. Until now, all data has come from media.

Thailand is reportedly researching some five vaccine candidates. The most advanced medicine, a messenger RNA vaccine, will be tested in humans in October.