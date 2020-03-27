Thailand Registers 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 1,136 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Thailand has recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death over the past day, an official from the Health Ministry said on Friday, noting that the total number of cases in the country now stood at 1,136.

"Today, 91 cases of the disease were registered and one more patient died of the coronavirus infection. Thus, since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,136 people have contracted the virus in Thailand, while 97 patients have fully recovered and five people died," Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior expert in preventive medicine at the Disease Control Department of the Health Ministry, said at a briefing.

According to him, more than half of the new cases are associated with known hotspots, including a boxing stadium, pubs and a nightclub in Bangkok, and a massive Muslim religious event in one of the mosques in Malaysia, which was visited by a large group of Thai Muslims in late February and early March.

On March 26, the authorities of Thailand completely shut the country's borders to prevent the further spread of the disease. Exceptions were made for people who have a special permit from the prime minister or other officials; diplomats; international organization staffers; and other categories.