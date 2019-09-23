Third Case of African Swine Fever Registered in South Korea - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) A third case of African swine fever has been conformed in South Korea , local media reported on Monday.

On September 17 and 18, South Korea reported first two cases of the disease.

According to Yonhap news agency, the third case was announced Monday. The case occurred at a farm in Gimpo, 30 kilometers west of Seoul.

All reported cases of African swine fever have taken place in northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, close to the border between the two Koreas.

The South Korean authorities have been culling all pigs within a 3-km radius of the farms with infected animals in order to contain the outbreak.

In May, North Korea reported about the first outbreak of the African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health. The disease was detected in animals in an agricultural cooperative in the north of the country near the border with China, where cases of this fever had been registered since last August. The fever was later registered in Mongolia and Vietnam.