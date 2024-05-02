Open Menu

Thirty Years On, Brazil Pays Tribute To Late F1 Hero Senna

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Thirty years on, Brazil pays tribute to late F1 hero Senna

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Thirty years to the day since his death following a crash that sent shockwaves around the world, Brazilians paid homage Wednesday to Formula One superstar Ayrton Senna -- a beloved symbol of national pride comparable only to compatriot Pele.

Fans of the three-time Formula One world champion laid flowers, photos and Brazilian flags at Senna's grave in his hometown of Sao Paulo, where he was laid to rest after his tragic accident at the Imola circuit on May 1, 1994.

Some participated in a fun-run staged on the twists and turns of the Interlagos motorsport circuit, where Senna scored two emotional Formula One victories near the end of his career in 1991 and 1993.

Mourners, including Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, also gathered for a ceremony at the Imola circuit in Italy, in memory of Senna and his colleague Roland Ratzenberger, an Austrian driver who had died in a separate accident the day before.

"May their memory inspire all of us through the unifying power of sport!" Vieira wrote on social media.

A wave of television programs have been aired to mark the anniversary, while an exhibition titled 'I, Ayrton Senna da Silva -- 30 years' opened in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday after a nationwide tour.

The exhibition features an artificial intelligence-powered recreation of Senna's voice recounting the defining moments of his turbulent life and career.

Related Topics

Accident World Social Media Driver Died Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Italy May TV All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

3 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

6 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

6 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

9 hours ago
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

12 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

13 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

13 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

14 hours ago

More Stories From World