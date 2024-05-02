Thirty years on, Brazil pays tribute to late F1 hero Senna

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Thirty years to the day since his death following a crash that sent shockwaves around the world, Brazilians paid homage Wednesday to Formula One superstar Ayrton Senna -- a beloved symbol of national pride comparable only to compatriot Pele.

Fans of the three-time Formula One world champion laid flowers, photos and Brazilian flags at Senna's grave in his hometown of Sao Paulo, where he was laid to rest after his tragic accident at the Imola circuit on May 1, 1994.

Some participated in a fun-run staged on the twists and turns of the Interlagos motorsport circuit, where Senna scored two emotional Formula One victories near the end of his career in 1991 and 1993.

Mourners, including Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, also gathered for a ceremony at the Imola circuit in Italy, in memory of Senna and his colleague Roland Ratzenberger, an Austrian driver who had died in a separate accident the day before.

"May their memory inspire all of us through the unifying power of sport!" Vieira wrote on social media.

A wave of television programs have been aired to mark the anniversary, while an exhibition titled 'I, Ayrton Senna da Silva -- 30 years' opened in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday after a nationwide tour.

The exhibition features an artificial intelligence-powered recreation of Senna's voice recounting the defining moments of his turbulent life and career.