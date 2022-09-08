PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) AU-PRINCE, September 8 (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and other cities protesting against skyrocketing prices, inflation, fuel shortages, and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henri, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"We will not leave the streets until Henri, who is responsible for the crisis, resigns," a 25-year-old protester told the correspondent.

The police unsuccessfully tried to disperse the protesters with tear gas and warning shots and then blocked the passage to the prime minister's residence with trucks.

The protests also take place in the cities of Jeremie and Port-de-Paix, and the town of Petit-Goave.

Protests have been taking place in Haiti over the last three weeks amid a 30% increase in inflation, the highest since 2003. Recently, Henri met with representatives of transportation unions and acknowledged the gravity of the situation, pledging to take economic measures to help the population.